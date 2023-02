WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s upset bid of top ranked Morgantown fell just short Friday night at the Basketball Palace on the Hill.

The Mohigans rallied and held off Park winning 52-48.

Aidan Davis once again led the Patriots with 22 points and Cole Wilkinson added 14.

Brody Davis had 18 for the Mohigans who were with out their starting point guard Sharon Young because of a hand injury.