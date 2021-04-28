Park Falls Just Short In Regional

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park fell just short in their attempt to make it back-to-back regional championships as they lost 58-55 at University.
Avery Led led the Patriots with 20 points while DJ Saunders and Beau Heller each had 10.
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park fell just short in their attempt to make it back-to-back regional championships as they lost 58-55 at University.
Avery Led led the Patriots with 20 points while DJ Saunders and Beau Heller each had 10.