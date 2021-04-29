High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Park Falls Just Short In State Quarterfinal

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Morgantown met for the fourth time this season Thursday night but this in the AAAA state quarterfinals.

Wheeling Park’s Bella Abernathy was charged with two fouls in the first 1:01 of the opening quarter and that set the tone for Morgantown as took a 21-5 lead at the end of the first.

Park rallied back in the second to cut the lead to just five, 35-30 at the halftime break.

The Patriots were outscored 15-7 in the third and gave the Mohigans a 45-32 lead after three.

In the fourth would cut the lead to two late but would fall by three 57-54.

Abernathy led Park with 14 points, Asia Roby added 11 while Lindsey Garrison and Sophie Abraham each had 10.

