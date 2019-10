INWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – A blocked punt for a safety in the first quarter turned out to be the difference in Wheeling Park falling to Musselman 26-24, Friday night.

Park quarterback Alex Dunlevy threw for a pair of scores and ran for another in the loss.

The Patriots slip to 5-2 on the season they will complete their current three game road trip next week at Elkins.