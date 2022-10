PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 21-18 Wheeling Park halftime lead at Parkersburg South resulted in a 32-27 loss for Park.

South scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 32-21 lead. Park scored a touchdown for :02 remaining in the game.

Park now stands at 6-3 and will host John Marshall next week. South is now 8-1 and will visit Princeton.