WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Patriots saw their season come to an end Wednesday in the AAA Region One Section One championship at Morgantown.

The Mohigans defeated Park 4-1 to advance to the regional. Park’s Merritt Delk scored the Patriots lone goal, it’s the 110th of her career.

In Ohio, St.Clairsville beat River View 1-0 in overtime to claim the Ohio D2 East Sectional championship.

Delaney Florence scored the game winner, the Red Devils will face West Holmes next Wednesday in the district semi-final.