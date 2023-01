WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park continued with their very busy week Wednesday night with an 83-68 win over Parkersburg.

The Lady Patriots will play three games in five days this week including a huge match up with Cabell Midland Friday night at home.

In the win over the Big Reds Alexis Bordas led the way with 23 points including seven-three pointers. Lala Woods added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

With the win Park improves to 13-1 on the season.