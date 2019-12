WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots improved to 4-0 with their 44-31 win over Fort Frye in the Sam Andy Classic.

The Patriots led 16-14 at the half, but used a 13-0 run to take control in the third quarter.

Bella Abernathy helped spark the run she led the Park with 24. Lindsey Garrison added 14 for the Patriots.