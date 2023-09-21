PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots picked up a 4-0 win Thursday at Parkersburg.
Merritt Delk scored twice while assisting on the other two goals from Lily Hanna and Audrey Lantz.
Hailey Hastings had the shutout.
by: Scott Nolte
