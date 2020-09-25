Park Girls Shutout Central

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central girls soccer teams who were kept out of the OVAC tournament due to Ohio counties gold designation, met Thursday night.

The Patriots scored first when Graceylyn Hanna sent a great pass to Merritt Delk who caught in stride and scored for a 1-0 lead.

Later in the opening half Park would strike again as Hanna sent another excellent pass into the box where Maya Taggart put it home for a 2-0 lead the half.

Park would score seven more times in the second half for a 9-0 win over the Maroon Knights.