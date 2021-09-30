Park Girls Shutout Linsly

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots improved to 12-1-1 with with a 6-0 win over Linsly Thursday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The Wheeling Park boys also defeated Linsly Thursday, 1-0 at the Highlands Sports Complex.
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots improved to 12-1-1 with with a 6-0 win over Linsly Thursday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The Wheeling Park boys also defeated Linsly Thursday, 1-0 at the Highlands Sports Complex.