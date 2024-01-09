MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park soared past University Tuesday night in Morgantown 85-56.
The Patriots hit 13-threes in their win, Lala Woods led all scorers with 32 and Alexis Bordas had 25.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
