WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Patriots ran their win streak to 13 straight with their 93-57 win over John Marshall Thursday night.

Alexis Bordas led the Patriots with 20 points, Lala Woods added 19, Sophie Abraham had 17, Merritt Delk had 15 and Natalie Daugherty 10.

John Marshall was led by Kaitlyn Blake with 23 points and 13 rebounds, Rilee Storm had 18 points and Kayli Derrow 12 points.

The Lady Patriots improve to 16-1 the Monarchs are now 13-6.