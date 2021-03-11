Park Girls Win Big On Senior Night

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots improved to 4-0 on the season with a 70-44 win over University.
Park led 23-3 after the first quarter. Bella Abernathy led the Patriots with 21, while Lindsey Garrison added 20.
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots improved to 4-0 on the season with a 70-44 win over University.
Park led 23-3 after the first quarter. Bella Abernathy led the Patriots with 21, while Lindsey Garrison added 20.