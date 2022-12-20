WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots won a big early season match up with Morgantown.
Leading 26-22 at the half, Park outscored the Mohigans 37-22 in the second half.
Alexis Bordas led Park with 24 and Sophie Abraham added 16.
by: Scott Nolte
