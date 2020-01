MOUNDSVILLE, W.VA- The Wheeling Park Patriots paid a visit to the John Marshall Monarchs on Saturday. Alex Zimmerman led the Patriots with 18 points. He scored two in the second quarter, putting Park up 21-8.

The Monarchs responded when Beau Heller scored inside for the Monarchs but it wasn’t enough. Park cruised to the 73-40 victory over the Monarchs.