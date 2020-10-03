Park Hands Oak Glen Their First Loss

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park out scored Oak Glen 21-0 in the second half as they handed the Golden Bears their first loss of the season 28-14.

Stevie Mitchell was a workhorse on the ground rushing for 165 yards on 26 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Beau Heller threw for 225 yards and two scores in the win.

Oak Glen’s Nick Chaney had touchdown passes to Hunter and Gage Patterson to give the Bears a 14-7 lead at the half.

With the win Parks improves to 4-1 on the season while Oak Glen slips to 3-1.