WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park handed Parkersburg South their first loss of the season with 35-27 win Friday night at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The Patriots led 21-14 at the half when Sincere Sinclair returned the second half kickoff with a 90-yard return for a 28-14 lead.

Alex Dunlevy finished with three touchdown passes as the Patriots improved to 7-2. Park closes the regular season next Friday at John Marshall.