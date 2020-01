WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park defeated Wheeling Central for the second time this season 7-2, Thursday at WesBanco Arena.

Spencer Abraham recorded a hat-trick and Tyler Weekley added a pair of goals to give the Patriots the win on senior night. Riley Weekley and Joel Mendelson had the other goals for Park.

Mason Smith and Caleb Karnell found the back of the net for the Maroon Knights.