WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park rallied from a 2-0 second deficit, Tuesday night to defeat Wheeling Central 4-2 at WesBanco Arena.

The Patriots tied the game late in the second on goals from Jacob Miller and Chris Nestor just seven seconds apart.

In the third Tyler Weekley scored twice to give the Patriots the win, their third over the Maroon Knights this season. The two teams will meet one more time, next Monday, March 2.

Ty Edgerton and Austin Nestor had Central’s goals.