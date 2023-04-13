WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park held back Indian Creek Thursday night at the WPHS Sports Complex with a 4-3 victory over the Redskins.

Makiyah Strothers led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run for the Patriots.

With a 2-0 lead in the third, Lauren Nolte banged an RBI triple to right field scoring Delaney Randolph.

In the top of the fourth, Creek got back – to – back home runs from Alexis Dawson and Trinity Taylor.

Faith Randolph would knock in Park’s fourth run in the fifth with a base hit to right scoring Strothers.

With the win Park improves to 12-6 while Creek slips to 9-2.