WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 2-1 with a 43-26 win over Hedgesville, Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The Patriots jumped out to a 21-0 lead and led 29-6 at the half. Alex Dunlevy threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 47 yards and two more scores.

Park will host University next Friday at the stadium.