Park-Linsly To Meet For The First Time On The Football Field

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Covid pandemic has wreaked havoc on the high school sports scene, especially scheduling.

Case in point the Wheeling Park – Linsly game, born out of Ohio counties gold designation. Park had been scheduled to host Steubenville the Cadets were scheduled to visit Dover.

But now they will meet on the field for the first time. Park coach Chris Daugherty said, I wish we could all the fans that would normally come to this game and you know that’s going to be controlled. I know there will be a lot of emotion and excitement in the players at the very early part of this, and probably a handful of mistakes, because everyone’s motor is going to be going, but it should be a very good game for the city.”

Linsly’s BJ Depew added, ” It is a shame that not everyone will get to come to this. I think if we weren’t in a Covid situation that stadium would have an awful lot of people in it maybe more than its had in a while. But the fans that are going to be there are the ones that are the most important, the parents of these kids that love them and would go to any game, so I’m glad that will at least get to see this game live.”

The game is Friday at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium, only parents of the players will be in attendance.