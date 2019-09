WHEELING,W.Va. ( WTRF) – The Wheeling Park volleyball team won their eighth straight Tuesday night, with a five set victory over Steubenville.

Park took the first set 25-20 only to see Big Red win the next two 26-24 and 25-23. The Patriots rallied to grab the fourth set 25-19 and then the deciding fifth set 15-6 as they improved to 9-2 on the season.

Ally Franko finished with a season high 33 kills in the win.