WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Despite a sluggish start the Wheeling Park Patriots advanced to the AAAA region one section one championship with a 59-35 win over John Marshall.

This was the Patriots fourth win over the Monarchs this season. Park will visit Morgantown Friday for the sectional title.

Alexis Bordas led Park with 23 points and Lala Woods had 18.