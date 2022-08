WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park opened their season with an impressive 42-14 win over St.Clairsville Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Park jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Senior Erick Brothers scored three times in the game, twice on the ground in the first half and with a pick six in the third quarter.

Park will host Brashear next Friday will St.Clairsville returns home to take on Independence.