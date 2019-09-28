Park Rallies From Down 21 To Beat Zanesville

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park rallied from 21-0 first quarter deficit to beat Zanesville 35-34, improving to 4-1.

Trailing 34-28 with less than a minute to go Alex Dunlevy found Carson Namack on fourth and 10 from the 28 to tie the game at 34. Andrew Glass added the extra point to give Park the lead at 35-34.

Nate Shelek sealed the win with an interception with six seconds remaining. The Patriots now head into their bye week but when they return they will play four of their last five on the road, starting at Morgantown.