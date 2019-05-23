Park Rallies To Beat Morgantown and Win Regional Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MORGANTOWN,W.Va.(WTRF) - Wheeling Park scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to pull off a stunning 6-5 come from behind win over Morgantown for the Class AAA Region 1 Championship.

Down 5-3 in the top of the seventh, Nolan Mattern tied the game with an RBI double scoring Trevor Thomas and Billy Gooch. Then sophomore Isaac Hines put the Park in front with a sac-fly to center, scoring fellow sophomore Dylan Gongola with the go ahead run.

Trevor Thomas came on in relief to get the win. The win gives the Patriots their fifth regional title in six years.