HEDGESVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park picked up their first win of the 2020 season in a 49-0 blowout of Hedgesville. The Patriots scored all 49 points in the opening half.

Beau Heller ran for a score and threw for three more in the win. Stevie Mitchell scored twice on the ground and Shaheed Jackson returned an interception for a score.

The Patriots are now 1-1 on the season.