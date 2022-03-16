WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park softball opened a new era Wednesday as they played the first game at their new athletic complex on their campus.

The Patriots hosted Parkersburg, the Big Reds broke a scoreless tie in the third thanks to a two-run home run from Brenna Miller.

The Reds would take a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Park would score three times on a triple from Haley Thompson, a fielders choice from Shelby Crow and a single from Lauren Nolte.

Parkersburg would hang on for the 7-3 win.