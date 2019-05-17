Park Softball Wins Regional Championship

Wheeling Park is headed to the state softball tournament for the first time in three years, following their 4-2 win over Morgantown in the Region 1 Championship.

The Patriots jumped on the Mohigans early with three runs in the first and never trailed in the game.

Shea Wright added a solo home run in the fifth. Ashley Linder went five innings and got the win, Kacy Long came on in relief to pitch the sixth and seventh.