Park Softball Wins Regional Championship

Wheeling Park is headed to the state softball tournament for the first time in three years, following their 4-2 win over Morgantown in the Region 1 Championship.
The Patriots jumped on the Mohigans early with three runs in the first and never trailed in the game.
Shea Wright added a solo home run in the fifth. Ashley Linder went five innings and got the win, Kacy Long came on in relief to pitch the sixth and seventh.
Park will face the three-time defending state champs Hurricane in the opening round of the state tournament next Wednesday in Vienna.