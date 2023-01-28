OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The West Virginia High School State Hockey Championship continued on Saturday in the Friendly City.
Where teams fought for the 18th annual “Bob Otten Trophy.”
The #5 Wheeling Park Patriots had a remarkable win against #2 Martinsburg.
Where they won in overtime 3-2.
Then hours later took on the #1 seed the Linsly Cadets in the state semifinals.
The Cadets scored first, Brenden Moore made the shot and was assisted by Mason Williams.
With 15 seconds left in the game, Ethan Carlisle scores for the Cadets and tied the game 2-2.
The Patriots fight for the win in overtime.
Landon Szazynski gets the game-winning goal for Park.
The Patriots defeated the Cadets in overtime 3-2, advancing to the WV High School State Championship.
Where they will play Morgantown.
The puck drops Sunday at 3 p.m.