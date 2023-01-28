OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The West Virginia High School State Hockey Championship continued on Saturday in the Friendly City.

Where teams fought for the 18th annual “Bob Otten Trophy.”

The #5 Wheeling Park Patriots had a remarkable win against #2 Martinsburg.

Where they won in overtime 3-2.

Then hours later took on the #1 seed the Linsly Cadets in the state semifinals.

The Cadets scored first, Brenden Moore made the shot and was assisted by Mason Williams.

End of the 2nd🏒

Park is up 2-1.

Shots on goal: Linsly 18, WP 16.@WTRF7News @Linsly_Hockey @WPHS_Athletics — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 28, 2023

Simonetti gets his second goal of the night. The Patriots take the lead 2-1 with two minutes left in the 2nd period. @WTRF7News @WPHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/j5tiXXA7xO — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 28, 2023

Simonetti celebrated his goal against Linsly.

With 15 seconds left in the game, Ethan Carlisle scores for the Cadets and tied the game 2-2.

The Patriots fight for the win in overtime.

Landon Szazynski gets the game-winning goal for Park.

The Patriots defeated the Cadets in overtime 3-2, advancing to the WV High School State Championship.

Where they will play Morgantown.

The puck drops Sunday at 3 p.m.