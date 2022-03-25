Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Patriots surrendered 2 runs in the bottom of the first but responded quickly for 5 runs in the bottom of the second.

Will James had 2 RBI’s in the game and his first one came after driving a single into right field past the second baseman and tying the game at 2.

Luke Marsh contributed 3 RBI’s in the game and he gave Wheeling Park its first lead by with a 2 run shot.

James’ second RBI came in the fifth with a sacrifice fly which made the score 7-2.

About the win, Head Coach Steve Myers said, “I think the guys had a good plan at the plate. We were able to have good at bats all the way through and kept our composure and I was really proud of the guys. They came ready to compete today.”

Next for Wheeling Park is a double-header at home against Oak Glen on Saturday.