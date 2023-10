WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park swept Linsly Thursday night in their annual breast cancer awareness games.

The Park boys won the opener 1-0 , Luke Dunaway had the lone goal. The Patriots keeper Gavin Border had nine saves.

In the night cap, the Lady Patriots downed the Lady Cadets 7-1. Lily Hanna had a pair of first half goals to give Park a 3-1 lead at the break.