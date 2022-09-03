WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 2-0 with their 42-12 win over Brashear.
Quarterback Brett Phillips threw for a pair of scores and ran for another. Park will visit 2-1 Villa Angela-St. Joseph next week.
by: Scott Nolte
