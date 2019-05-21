Park Takes Game One From Morgantown

Wheeling Park took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three Region 1 championship series with Morgantown, thanks to a 3-2 win, Monday.

The Patriots banged out nine hits and scored once in the second inning and twice in the third while their pitchers limited the Mohigans to just two runs on five hits.

Isaac Hines got the start for the Patriots he went the first three innings , Trevor Rosenthal and Trevor Thomas came on in relief to shut down the Morgantown bats and keep them off the board the rest of the way.

Game two of the series is Tuesday at Patriot Field at Wheeling Park High School. A win would send the Patriots back to the state tournament for the fifth time in six years.