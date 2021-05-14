Park Turns Triple Play In Win Over Steubenville

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park completed the regular season sweep of Steubenville with a 4-2 win over Big Red Friday night.

Michael Bittinger would knock in a pair of runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

In the top of the sixth the Patriots would turn a triple play. Big Red had the bases loaded with no one out, Zach Smith would drive the ball to deep right center where James Salvatori would run it down for the first out. He would send it to Avery Lee at second base for the second out and then to Gage Thomas for the third out and a triple play. With the win the Patriots are now 12-2.