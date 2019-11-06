Park Volleyball Wins First Sectional Since 2010

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park won their first AAA Region 1 Section 1 volleyball championship, Tuesday night since 2010.

The Patriots defeated Brooke in straight sets, three to none, 26-24, 25-10, 25-17.

Rachel Simon had 15 kills , nine digs and two aces in the win. Ally Franko added 14 kills and 14 digs while the lone senior on the team Leah Gaudino had eight kills, 8 digs and two aces.

Park will face University this Saturday for the Region 1 Championship and a spot in the state tournament.