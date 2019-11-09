Park Wins 10th Straight Over JM

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park won their 10th straight over John Marshall with a 48-28 win at Monarch Stadium, Friday.
Alex Dunlevy completed 14 of 18 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns. His number one target was Carson Namack who had six catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. Kenya Robinson carried the ball 17 times for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Justin Frohnapfel led the Monarch attack with a rushing touchdown and three touchdown passes to three different receivers.
Park finishes the season 8-2 and looks as if they will finish as the six seed in triple A and most likely host Capital in round one of the playoffs.