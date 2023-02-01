WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In what will be their only regular season meeting of the year Wheeling Park downed Brooke 84-52, for their 22nd straight win in the series.

For the first time in the 47-year history of this rivalry there is not a home and home meeting.

Aidan Davis paced Park with a game-high 31, he had 24 points in the first half as the Patriots led 45-18 at the break.

Cole Wilkinson scored 16 and Brett Phillips added 15 for the Patriots.

Leyton Toepher led the Bruins with 15 and Peyton Toepher had 10.

The Patriots are now 11-4 while the Bruins slip to 7-8.