MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park won their sixth straight Friday night in Morgantown, 41-28 over University. The Patriots are now 6-1.

Running back Stevie Mitchell carried the ball 31 times for 214 yards and two scores. Quarterback Beau Heller completed 17 of his 24 passes for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Park will visit Brooke next Friday.