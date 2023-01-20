WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park looked impressive Friday night in their 74-61 win over Cabell Midland, a meeting of the number two and three teams in the state.

The Patriots led by seven after the first quarter and built that to an 18 point lead at the break 46-28. Lala Woods scored 21 points in the opening half including three straight threes to close the second quarter, Woods finished with a team-high 26.

Alexis Bordas added 23 points and eight rebounds.

Now 14-1 Park will visit Morgantown Tuesday.