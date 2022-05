WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park took the sectional opener with John Marshall Tuesday night, 5-1 over the Monarchs.

Gian Degenova and Michael Bittinger each knocked in a pair of runs and Degenova got the win on the mound.

Park will face Morgantown after the Mohigans defeated Brooke 8-0. The Monarchs will face the Bruins in an elimination game.