Park Wrestlers Earn State Titles

HUNTINGTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park went three-for-three in the finals at the West Virginia AAA state wrestling tournament in Huntington, Tuesday.

Park’s Stevie Mitchell claimed the state title at 152. Then his teammate Erick Brothers won a state title for the second consecutive year this time at 220 after winning last year at 182. Closing the night Charlies Tamburin earned the championship at 285. As a team the Patriots finished third. Parkersburg South won the AAA team title for a seventh consecutive year.