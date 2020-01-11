High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Park Wrestling gets pinned by Beaver Local

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Wheeling Park wrestling team hosted Beaver Local on Friday for Park’s, “senior night.” At 145 pounds, Beaver Local was off to a good start when Devon Salsberry won by decision. Park responded in the next matchup when Billy Gooch picked up the decision at 152 pounds.

At 195 pounds, Nick Wukotich beat Garret Parsons by decision. Park would keep it close for some of the match. At 220 pounds, Wheeling Park’s Charlie Tamburin won by fall, putting Park within one point, Beaver Local led 16-15. Park’s Cody Taggart won by fall over Cameron Henderson at 113 pounds, making it 28-21 Beaver Local. At 285 pounds, Matt Reinacher was pinned by Daniel Wirth.

Beaver local would go on to win 43-24.

