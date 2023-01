WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Parkersburg South will take a 23 point lead for the overall title into the semifinals of the Ron Mauck OVAC wrestling tournament.

The Patriots have 156 team points with University second with 133. Rounding out the top-five Wheeling Park is third (130), John Marshall fourth (117) and Barnesville and Steubenville are tited for fifth (116.5).

The semifinals are Saturday at Noon and you can watch the finals at 4 p.m. on WTRF.com.