PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central built a 21-7 lead over Parkersburg before the Big Reds rallied and defeated the Maroon Knights 38-21.

Jordan Waterhouse scored twice to give Central a 14-7 lead at the half. Waterhouse would score again in the third quarter to give Knights a 21-7 lead. From there Parkersburg would score the next 31 unanswered for the victory.

With the loss Central falls to 0-2 and visits Shadyside next week.