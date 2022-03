CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Parkersburg South used a 16-2 run to close to the second quarter of their AAAA quarterfinal with Wheeling Park to take control of the game. The run gave South a 31-15 lead at halftime.

Park would get as close as 11 in the third quarter but that would be it as South would go on to the 72-46 win.

Aiden Davis led Wheeling Park with 16 points. Wheeling Park finishes the season 16-10