MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Parkersburg South flexed their muscle Friday night in Moundsville defeating John Marshall 55-16.
The Patriots are now 5-0 and host Bridgeport,W.Va. next week. The Monarchs are now 2-3 and are off next week.
by: Scott Nolte
