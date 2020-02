WHEELING.W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Jenna Bopp is our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.



In last week’s state swimming championship she won the 100 breast stroke in record time of 1:04.36, breaking the state record she had set the day before in the prelims.

Bopp also finished fourth in the 200 IM and she was a member of the 400 Freestyle team that finished fourth.